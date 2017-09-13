I-85 lanes closed nightly until Sept. 30

(NEWS RELEASE) – Motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County are advised that the left lane will be closed nightly, from mile marker 80 to mile marker 77.

These lane closures are anticipated to continue until September 30, 2017.

Additional nighttime right lane closures are planned September 15, and September 16, 2017, from mile marker 81 to mile marker 85.

