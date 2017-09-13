Internet falls in love with FL officers during Hurricane Irma

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three police officers from Gainesville have gone viral after sharing a photo on Facebook as they were getting ready to work during Hurricane Irma.

On Sunday night, Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering were part of the night crew getting ready to work. The three snapped a photo and the Gainesville Police Department shared it on its Facebook page.

Comments quickly started pouring in from people talking about how “hot” the officers are. As of Tuesday night, the picture had more than 94,000 comments and 233,000 reactions.

The post was later updated to say the department had been reading the comments, and some even made the chief blush.

They posted this update:

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”

6. There WILL be a calendar.

Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.

The Sarasota Police Department rose to the challenge on its own Facebook page, posting a photo of four officers helping out with floodwater rescues in North Port.

The post states that the Gainesville Police Department has “nothing” on Officers Raulerson, Craig, Gloeckner and Hughes.

