Irma Clean-up In Progress on Blue Ridge Parkway

(NEWS RELEASE) Storm cleanup continues on the Blue Ridge Parkway with some previously closed sections reopening by mid day on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

These sections include:

Milepost 165 – 217, from VA Route 8 to the NC/VA state line

Milepost 217 – 265, from Cumberland Knob to Calloway Gap, including Doughton Park

Milepost 294.6 – 305, from Sandy Flat to US 221

Milepost 324 – 331, near Heffner Gap to Gillespie Gap, including the NC Minerals Museum

Milepost 382 – 384.7, from US 70 to US 74, including the Folk Art Center and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center

Over 300 miles of Parkway saw downed trees and storm damage; and across this large area a wide variety of conditions exist. Sections that remain closed have substantial tree and rock damage requiring more in depth and technical clean up.

Remaining closed sections include:

Milepost 265 – 294.6, including Cone Memorial Park

Milepost 305 – 324, including Linville Falls

Milepost 331 – 382, including Crabtree Falls and Craggy Gardens

Milepost 385 – 469, including Pisgah and Waterrock Knob

The Pisgah Inn, at Milepost 408, remains closed due to a power outage

During this continued closure these sections of Parkway remain closed to all traffic, including cyclists and hikers. All NC campgrounds in this section are expected to open by Thursday, September 14, 2017. Visitors are encouraged to regularly check the Parkway’s online Real Time Road Map for the latest opening information.

The effects of this storm event are a reminder that the Blue Parkway is a living and fragile resource. While inconvenient, the public’s cooperation with these remaining closures is important to personal safety as well as the protection of Parkway resources.