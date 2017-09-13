ID of man who died in Simpsonville crash

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash that happened on South Street at Cox Street in Simpsonville, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 4:22 p.m. on Wednesday.

45-year-old John Brentley Wilson was the only person in his vehicle when it ran off the left side of the road and stuck a large tree, the coroner’s office says.

EMS responded, but Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Simpsonville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

