Man shot to death after confrontation at Easley home

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said an unidentified man was shot to death after he allegedly entered an Easley home while armed with a gun.

Deputies received reports of a gunshot victim at a home on Walker Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies found a man inside the home with multiple injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity remains unknown as of Wednesday morning.

Deputies say witnesses stated that the victim did not live at the home where he was found.

Investigators think the man entered the home uninvited while allegedly armed with a handgun. Deputies say several adults were inside the home and several rounds of gunfire were exchanged during a confrontation between the victim and at least one other person.

No one else was reportedly hurt.

Two handguns and shell casings were collected at the scene as detectives worked through the night to investigate the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

This is a developing story.