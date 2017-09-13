Missing pregnant teacher found dead, 1 arrested, police say

COLUMBIA, Md. (WNCN/CBS NEWS) — A pregnant Maryland teacher who vanished before the start of the school year has been found dead, police confirmed Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Laura Elizabeth Wallen of Olney.

Wallen, who was four months pregnant, failed to show up Sept. 5 for the first day of classes at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, where she taught history and law.

Wallen had last contacted family members by text message on Sept. 4. Officials would not speak to the content of the text message, but police have said the family was concerned by it.

Montgomery County police discovered her black 2011 Ford Escape abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the school on Thursday.

Students flooded social media using the hashtag #BringWallenHome.

