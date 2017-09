Mountain Rest Cafe & MRC Scoops Ice Cream says they are offering a free meal to all who need a helping hand as long as they have power.

They are also asking for volunteers to help.

They are located at 7057 Higlands Hwy. in Mountain Rest, SC.

The restaurant posted the following on their Facebook page.

“We have power, water and hot meal free to all who need a helping hand, 9-11 breakfast 11-1 lunch 5-7 supper as long as we have power. Still need volunteers to help”