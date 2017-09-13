Oconee Co. restaurant serves up free meals in the wake of Irma

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County restaurant is offering a hot meal to those without power.

Kim Wald, owner of Mountain Rest Cafe, opened her doors for business after finding out her restaurant had electricity. She decided to feed people free of charge, serving up several meals throughout the day.

“The Lord told me, ‘you know, you gotta do something,” said Wald. “And l said ‘if I have power, I will.’ “

Wald, who doesn’t have any power at home, recruited several volunteers to help prepare and serve the meals. Residents slowly trickled into her cafe throughout the day.

“We walked in, Kim needed help and we said we’d be glad to,” said Sue Hardee, a volunteer. “That’s what you do in a community.”

About 25,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Upstate Wednesday, two days after Tropical Storm Irma brought strong winds and punishing rain to the region. 4,500 of Oconee County residents were in the dark.

By Wednesday evening, that number dropped to 3,300.

Ward and her plungers plan to continue serving hot free meals to the community as long as the restaurant has power.