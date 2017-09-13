Officer pleads guilty to assaulting 2 women with sex toy

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A suburban Cleveland police officer suspected of assaulting two women with a sex toy during an illegal traffic stop has pleaded guilty to charges including gross sexual imposition.

Cleveland.com reports that prosecutors dropped a kidnapping charge against former East Cleveland Officer Kenneth Bolton Jr., of Middlefield, as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors say Bolton illegally pulled over two women, ages 22 and 23, in February and used a sex toy he found in the back seat to rub their genitals over their clothing while they were seated in the vehicle.

Bolton must register as a sex offender and will no longer be allowed to work as a police officer.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

More stories you may like on 7News

1 dead after hunting accident in Anderson Co., coroner says A person is dead after a hunting accident that happened near Starr, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Irma cleanup continues, hundreds of insurance claims filed ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Downed trees are at the root of the power problems we’re seeing across the Upstate so crews in Anderson County spent t…

Executed murderer had 2 burgers, multiple desserts for last meal Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs.

Internet falls in love with FL officers during Hurricane Irma Three police officers from Gainesville have gone viral after sharing a photo on Facebook as they were getting ready to work during Hurricane…

Thousands still without power in Upstate, Western NC As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Duke Energy reports 37,000 outages in South Carolina.