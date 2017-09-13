Police: Upstate jail nurse, husband had home meth lab

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) – A jail nurse and her husband are accused of having a meth lab in their South Carolina home.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that a Gaffney Police Department incident reports says 39-year-old Amanda Oliver and 39-year-old Travis Oliver were arrested Thursday following a search of their home.

The incident report says Gaffney police had responded to the home after a report that Travis Oliver had shoplifted from a Walmart earlier that day.

The Olivers have each been charged with manufacturing or distribution of methamphetamine or cocaine base and unlawful exposure of a child to methamphetamine. Travis Oliver was also charged with shoplifting.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller says Amanda Oliver was a contract employee who worked as a nurse in the jail.

It’s unclear if the Olivers have lawyers.