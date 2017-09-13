Retired professor sentenced after putting camera in locker room

CINCINNATI (AP) — A retired Ohio professor and particle physicist has received six months in jail on voyeurism and child pornography charges for placing a miniature spy camera in a women’s locker room.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 77-year-old Brian Meadows was led from a Cincinnati courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday. A judge required him to complete a treatment program and register as a sex offender.

A prosecutor said Meadows streamed images to his cellphone last year from a camera set up outside the women’s toilet and shower area of a health club. Court records said four women and two girls were recorded.

Meadows apologized in court. His attorney said he has mental health issues.

Meadows stopped teaching in May 2016 while continuing research using the Large Hadron Collider built beneath the French-Swiss border.

