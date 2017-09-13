Reward offered in teen, child shootings in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police say they have made no arrests and exhausted all leads in 2 high-profile shootings.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

They say other people have pledged more money for the rewards and that will be added to the total.

Police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of a teenage girl and an 8-year-old in Gaffney.

Jasmin Angelica Mcgill, 18, was shot the night of Aug. 7 in the yard of a Lincoln Drive home. The coroner said she died hours later at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Gaffney police said she was a bystander killed in a “senseless act.”

Less than two weeks later, another innocent life was cut short.

Authorities say 8-year-old Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley of Shelby, N.C. was fatally wounded as she sat on a sofa. Police say multiple shots entered the window of a West Buford Street apartment early Sunday morning. Bradley died at the hospital from her injuries.

Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner said the investigations are “consuming” the department.

Police believe they have a person of interest in Mcgill’s death. Turner declined to release that person’s name.

Chief Turner said they are looking into whether the deadly shootings are connected, but have not confirmed a connection as of Tuesday morning.

Police are also looking into possible neighborhood turf gangs.

Chief Turner said their biggest challenge is the lack of leads and information coming in to the department. Police are reaching out to community and church leaders to try and help them.

CLUB EMPIRE SHOOTING

Gaffney police say three people were shot at Club Empire in Gaffney on Saturday July 8.

Investigators cordoned off the area surrounding the night club on Birnie Street with tape and evidence markers, an extensive crime scene that spanned two city blocks.

Police said they were called to the scene for a shooting around 1:45 a.m.

Detective Lt. Ron Ramsey said the shooter(s) are from the surrounding area and appeared to have an ongoing problem with each other.