Sketch of robbery suspect in Spartanburg released

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police have released a sketch of a suspect in a robbery at Financial Trust Inc.
The robbery happened on Sept. 11 at the location at 1600 John B. White Sr. Blvd.
An employee says a man came in, demanded money, forced his way behind the counter and confronted the manager.
The report says the man had a black revolver.
The employee put cash in a bag provided by the robber.
The suspect is described as around 50 years old, wearing a burgundy and gold Washington Redskin’s toboggan, black shirt and blue pants.
He is 6 feet tall and 240 lbs.
He left carrying a light red book bag.
Information on this incident can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-
CRIMESC, or Investigator Kirby at 864.809.0840.