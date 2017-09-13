Thousands still without power in Upstate, Western NC

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Power outages are still the big concern on Wednesday after tropical storm force winds tore through the Upstate and Western North Carolina from Irma.
As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Duke Energy reports 37,000 outages in South Carolina.
Crews were out all day Tuesday fixing downed power lines.
Entire neighborhoods were left without power and traffic signals were out across the area.
Duke Energy officials said they brought in over a thousand extra workers to help the Upstate staff.
They told 7News with all the trees that are down, it could be days before everyone’s power is back on.
“We have to go in and get the trees out of the way before you can start running wire and putting new poles in,” said Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier.
Duke Energy is working to get power restored for most customers by 11 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say all power should be restored by Friday.
For those without power, a big question is how long food in the fridge will last.
If power has been out for less than four hours, food should be fine.
After four hours, here’s a list of what you can keep and what to throw out according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services:
Toss after 4 hours:
Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes
Salads: meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken or egg salad
Gravy, stuffing, broth
Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage
Pizza — with any topping
Casseroles, soups, stews
Fish sauces, oyster sauce
Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough
Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette
Pies – custard, cheese filled, or chiffon; quiche
Safe to keep:
Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano
Processed Cheeses
Butter, margarine
Fruit juices, opened
Canned fruits, opened
Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces
Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles
Pies, fruit
Vegetables, raw
Breakfast foods –waffles, pancakes, bagels
