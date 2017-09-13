Thousands still without power in Upstate, Western NC

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Power outages are still the big concern on Wednesday after tropical storm force winds tore through the Upstate and Western North Carolina from Irma.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Duke Energy reports 37,000 outages in South Carolina.

Crews were out all day Tuesday fixing downed power lines.

Entire neighborhoods were left without power and traffic signals were out across the area.

Duke Energy officials said they brought in over a thousand extra workers to help the Upstate staff.

They told 7News with all the trees that are down, it could be days before everyone’s power is back on.

“We have to go in and get the trees out of the way before you can start running wire and putting new poles in,” said Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier.

Duke Energy is working to get power restored for most customers by 11 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say all power should be restored by Friday.

For those without power, a big question is how long food in the fridge will last.

If power has been out for less than four hours, food should be fine.

After four hours, here’s a list of what you can keep and what to throw out according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services:

Toss after 4 hours:

Raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes

Salads: meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken or egg salad

Gravy, stuffing, broth

Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage

Pizza — with any topping

Casseroles, soups, stews

Fish sauces, oyster sauce

Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough

Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette

Pies – custard, cheese filled, or chiffon; quiche

Safe to keep:

Hard cheeses: Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano

Processed Cheeses

Butter, margarine

Fruit juices, opened

Canned fruits, opened

Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces

Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles

Pies, fruit

Vegetables, raw

Breakfast foods –waffles, pancakes, bagels

For a full list, click here.