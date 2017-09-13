Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top House and Senate Democrats have announced an agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.

The agreement would specifically not include Trump’s long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.

It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.

More stories you may like on 7News

1 dead after hunting accident in Anderson Co., coroner says A person is dead after a hunting accident that happened near Starr, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Irma cleanup continues, hundreds of insurance claims filed ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Downed trees are at the root of the power problems we’re seeing across the Upstate so crews in Anderson County spent t…

Executed murderer had 2 burgers, multiple desserts for last meal Convicted murderer Gary Otte, 45, was executed Wednesday morning in Lucasville with a lethal combination of three drugs.

Internet falls in love with FL officers during Hurricane Irma Three police officers from Gainesville have gone viral after sharing a photo on Facebook as they were getting ready to work during Hurricane…

Thousands still without power in Upstate, Western NC As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Duke Energy reports 37,000 outages in South Carolina.