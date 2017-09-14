2 teens missing, believed to be runaways, in McDowell Co.

OLD FORT, SC (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies are searching for two missing teens who are believed to be runaways.

15-year-old Jacob Nicholas Mathis was last seen at his home on Ebenezer Church Road in Old Fort around 4:30am on Sunday.

He is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weights 220 pounds with curly blond hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office says they continue to search for 16-year-old Trevor Lee Burleson who was last seen leaving his work at KFC on NC-226 on June 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or 828-652-4000.