Armed man charged with impersonating Greenville Co. deputy

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they arrested a man they say was impersonating a law enforcement officer and was unlawfully carrying a gun.

Deputies were called to the 7-Eleven on Augusta Road for a report of a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a car on Wednesday just after 2:00am.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they found 28-year-old Adam Dean Smith wearing a Sheriff’s Office shirt and unlawfully carrying a gun that wasn’t properly concealed.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect never worked for them and received information that he had potentially contacted another person while “acting in a law enforcement capacity.”

Warrants say that Smith had large amounts of law enforcement related equipment.

Smith is charged with Impersonating Law Enforcement Officer and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward if they have had any contact with Smith while acting in a law enforcement capacity.