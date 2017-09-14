Bus driver accused of DWI with kids on bus in Waynesville

By Published:
Credit: The Mountaineer

WAYNESVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A woman, whose business is providing after-school care and tutoring, is accused of DWI while driving the bus with kids on it.

Angell Kirkpatrick Benson
Angell Kirkpatrick Benson. Credit: The Mountaineer

Angell Kirkpatrick Benson, 46, of Waynesville, was pulled over by police on Wednesday after an officer spotted the bus driving erratically, according to a report from The Mountaineer.

They report she was driving the Roots in Education bus.

Police got the children off the bus and gave her a breathalyzer.

The Mountaineer reports she had a blood alcohol level on 0.19, which is twice the legal limit.

The business is not affiliated with the Haywood County School system, according to the newspaper.

Credit: The Mountaineer