Bus driver accused of DWI with kids on bus in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A woman, whose business is providing after-school care and tutoring, is accused of DWI while driving the bus with kids on it.

Angell Kirkpatrick Benson, 46, of Waynesville, was pulled over by police on Wednesday after an officer spotted the bus driving erratically, according to a report from The Mountaineer.

They report she was driving the Roots in Education bus.

Police got the children off the bus and gave her a breathalyzer.

The Mountaineer reports she had a blood alcohol level on 0.19, which is twice the legal limit.

The business is not affiliated with the Haywood County School system, according to the newspaper.