Chesnee HS lab asst. arrested on domestic violence charge

(WSPA) – A Chesnee High School computer lab assistant is accused of domestic violence, according to a Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office report.

Travis Todd Gossett is charged with criminal domestic violence second degree.

The victim claims he scratched her neck and tried to take away her cell phone while she was picking up her kids.

Spartanburg School District 2 says they are aware of the charges and that Gossett has been placed on administrative leave from his duties as a computer lab assistant while the district investigates.