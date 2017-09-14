Girl Scouts honor 2 local Women of Distinction

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands honored two local women, including 7News anchor Amy Wood, at its annual Women of Distinction Awards Celebration, Thursday.

The evening pays tribute to women who “exemplify excellence in service, leadership, community visibility, and professionalism.”

This year’s honorees were Debbie Harris, Vice President of Human Resources for Tire Centers, LLC and 7News anchor Amy Wood.

“This really means a lot to me because it’s important that our young girls grow up to be strong, courageous confident, and independent,” says Harris. “I think these are some of the things they learn from Girl Scouting.”

The awards ceremony was held at CU-ICAR in Greenville, Thursday evening.