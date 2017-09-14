Help find carjacking suspect in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a carjacking suspect.

Deputies say he is name is Jerry Lee Spence.

They say the incident happened on Sunday Sept. 3 around 1:40 p.m.

Spence was a passenger in the victims’s car when he pepper sprayed the driver in the face and kicked him out of the driver’s seat, according to the report.

Spence is described as 18 years old, 5’9″, 145 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this subject is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.