Irma may be gone but has left conditions ripe for allergies and mosquitoes that will linger

Irma’s impact on our area is a lasting one, and in ways you may not have thought about.

You may have found yourself sneezing, and itching a lot more lately.

Doctors say Irma has spurred a resurgence in both the allergy season and mosquito breeding.

Enjoying a quiet weather day, after Irma’s chaotic visit earlier this week, doesn’t come without some repercussions for the Marshall-Flores family.

“Yeah, she has been sneezing,” said Rachel Marshall-Flores about her 4-year-old daughter.

“And I know it’s just the allergies from the Irma and kicking everything up with the wind, and my husband is the same way, he has bad allergies,” she said.

Dr. Jaime Lagos says Irma has left a trifecta of troubles for allergy sufferers.

“The weed pollen has been stirred up to very large levels, and therefore they’re getting a lot more weed pollen. And on top of that we have a lot more moisture which is causing the mold spores to reproduce at much higher levels,” said Dr. Lagos.

Add to that the elm pollen and it can make any post storm cleanup unbearable.

But there’s also another irritant.

“Yeah, the mosquitoes, they’re all over my yard right now, it’s pretty bad.”

Drew Jeffers with Clemson Cooperative says all that rain, and no frost makes for a resurgence in mosquito breeding, and it doesn’t take much to go a long way.

“This is enough water to potentially harbor mosquitoes,” he said, holding up a glass with just an inch of water.

“As if you need another reason to spray repellant, there’s been 7 confirmed human cases of west nile in South Carolina this year, including one death in Anderson County last month.”

Getting rid of standing water, and loading up on anti-histamine, can help you get through the next few weeks.

The Marshall-Flores family, has loaded up on both so that they can focus on enjoying the outdoors after being cooped up for days.