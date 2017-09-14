Irma washes away SC sea turtle nests

(AP) — Wildlife officials say as many as one third of the sea turtle nests in South Carolina might not have hatched before Irma struck the state.

Michelle Pate with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says many of the remaining nests may not be viable after the storm. Pate said there were more than 5,000 nests at the beginning of the season.

Kiawah Island biologist Jim Jordan said as many as 100 nests have been lost on the island near Charleston.

Terry Fansler with the Seabrook Island turtle team said there were only two of 70 nests that had not already hatched on the island.

Becky Greene with the Folly Beach Turtle Team said only eight of the 71 nests on the island had not hatched before Irma.