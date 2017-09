The City of Jonesville says they will be spraying for mosquitoes again in the same location on Monday.

They sprayed last month after a case of West Nile was confirmed.

They say it will start downtown and spray in a 1 miles radius.

They will also be putting out 100 larvacide traps in the storm drains.

If residents have any questions they can call Gregory Pest Solutions at 1-800-922-2596.