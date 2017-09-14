Louisville, Clemson mayors make bourbon wager on game

Mayor Greg Fischer of Louisville and Mayor J.C. Cook III of Clemson are betting bourbon on the outcome of Saturday’s football game.

A news release from the City of Clemson says Louisville’s mayor is putting a collection of small bottles from Louisville’s distilleries on the line. They invclude: Angel’s Envy, Old Forester, Evan Williams, Mitchter’s, Kentucky Peerless, Bulleit Bourbon, Rabbit Hole and Jim Beam.

Clemson’s mayor is waging a bottle of Six & Twenty. They say it’s an artisan distillery owned by Clemson graduates David (DR) Raad and Robert “Farmer” Redmond.

“As mayor of Clemson, I am proud to say both our football team and our South Carolina bourbon will bring their A-game to the table,” he said.

Lousiville’s mayor said, “I look forward to trying a sip of my Six & Twenty winning after the Cards win, although I still have my doubts about any bourbon that’s not made in Kentucky. I may just save it to celebrate when our quarterback, Lamar Jackson, wins his second Heisman.”