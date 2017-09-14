Man accused of breaking into parents’ home, assault in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of breaking into his parents’ home and attacking them, according to a Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Officer report.

Deputies were responding Wednesday night to a burglary in the 200 block of Reese Ave. when the caller said the suspect, later identified as Barry Lynn Oliver, 54, broke in and attacjed her.

Deputies got to the scene and were able to detain him, take him out of the home and put him in a patrol car.

The victim said * broke the window to the right of the front door and forced his way inside.

The woman is 72, wheelchair bound and unable to defend herself, according to the report.

She said * attacked her and pushed her husband down.

The woman said * lives in a trailer behind the home and is not welcome inside their home.

Deputies say Oliver pushed a deputy while the deputy was trying to talk to him.

Oliver is charged with: Burglary 1st Degree, 2 counts of Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Malicious Injury to Property =<$2000 and Assault and Battery 3rd Degree.