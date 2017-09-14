Man accused of indecent exposure in Inman

INMAN, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of DUI and indecent exposure after a witness said the man got of his truck and urinated in front of him in the middle of the road.

Deputies say they were called the the 100 block of Lowe Rd. on 9/13.

When they got there, they say James Edward Collins was standing in the road beside a truck.

A witness told deputies he saw the truck drive very slowly down the road came to the dead end and reversed up the road.

The witness said he flagged the driver down and offered Collins help.

He said he quickly realized Collins was intoxicated and told him not to drive anymore.

The witness said Collins got out of the truck and noticed his pants were soaked where he appeared to have urinated on himself.

Collins then pulled out his penis in front of the witness and started to urinate in the middle of the road, according to the report.

Collins was unsteady on his feet and smelled heavily of alcohol, according to the deputy.

The deputy saw a cooler through the window of the truck and asked Collins what was inside.

Collins told the deputy “beer,” according to the report.

Deputies say Collins refused a field sobriety test and was arrested.

The detention center lists his charges as:

DUI 3rd Offense

Driving Under Suspension 1st offense

Indecent exposure