Man accused of shooting at Cobalt Springs Apts. in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of shooting at cars at the Cobalt Springs Apartments in Taylors.

It happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m., according to Greenville Co. Deputies.

Deputies found multiple vehicles that had been shot and a substantial amount of shell casing around an apartment.

They got a search warrant for that apartment and found various firearms, a significant amount of ammunition and marijuana.

The arrested Bryce James Locklear, 23.

He is charged with:

Attempted Murder

2 counts of Malicious Damage

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Simple Possession of Marijuana.