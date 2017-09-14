Man accused of shooting at Cobalt Springs Apts. in Taylors

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of shooting at cars at the Cobalt Springs Apartments in Taylors.
It happened Wednesday night around 7 p.m., according to Greenville Co. Deputies.
Deputies found multiple vehicles that had been shot and a substantial amount of shell casing around an apartment.
They got a search warrant for that apartment and found various firearms, a significant amount of ammunition and marijuana.
The arrested Bryce James Locklear, 23.
He is charged with:
Attempted Murder
2 counts of Malicious Damage
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
Simple Possession of Marijuana.