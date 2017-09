An update today in the Matthew Fenner case in Western NC.

A judge has decided to move 4 out of the 5 defendant’s trials to Buncombe Co. from Rutherford Co.

Five church leaders are accused of beating and kidnapping Matthew Fenner, a former churchgoer because he is gay.

The first trial against one of the church leaders, Brooke Covington, ended in a mistrial after allegations of jury tampering.

Her trial will remain in Rutherford Co.

No dates have been set for any of the 5 trials.