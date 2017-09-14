Motorcycle driver killed in I-385 crash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 385 in Greenville County.

Corporal Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:16 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 31.

The driver of a 2014 Harley Davidson ran off the right side of the road, hit a guard rail and was thrown from the motorcycle, Rhyne said.

The driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died.

Rhyne said the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver has not been identified at this time.