(WSPA) — A new study published in September by the Mayo Clinic finds having your dog sleep in your bedroom could have benefits for you.

The study looked at 40 adults and their dogs over the span of five months. They had the owners wear trackers to get data on sleeping habits.

Results showed those who had dogs sleeping in their bedroom found more comfort and security than those who did not.

However, there was evidence that having dogs in bed cost in quality of sleep.