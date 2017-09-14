Senior community residents claim management abandoned them during Irma

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents living at a senior apartment community in Clearwater, Florida are upset after they claim management and staff abandoned them during Hurricane Irma.

Isadore Sterling, 94, said he feels seniors were left to fend for themselves at Hampton at Clearwater.

“It made me feel like we were deserted period. We have 240 patients, people here on eight floors,” said Sterling.

He said a maintenance man and the activities director were the only ones who had the heart to stay behind.

“You had to have your own food, we had water, but the electric was out. There was nothing we could do we were stuck here,” said Sterling.

He said there was little security, little food and no power.

Teresa Loftin’s mother also lives here. She says the place looked like a homeless shelter when she arrived.

“We told them that they could evacuate, how can a 94-year-old, how can my own mother, who is 88 that doesn’t drive, how can they evacuate?” said Loftin. “People were on oxygen in the lobby. I was about ready to knock the door down and start cooking for these people. It was bad.”

Farther south in Hollywood, Florida, eight nursing home residents died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.