Septembrew features local beer, businesses this weekend

The 4th Annual Septembrew event is happening Saturday in Travelers Rest.

Swamp Rabbit Brewery and Taproom is hosting the event beginning at noon and featuring their own beer and that of other local breweries in South Carolina.

It’s free to attend and beer tickets are three dollars each.

Try beer from New Groove Artisan Brewery, Legal Remedy Brewing, Low Tide Brewing, River Rat Brewery, Revelry Brewing,

& Freehouse Brewery.

Food trucks for the event are Automatic Taco, Ellada Kouzina, Groovy Dawg, & Keepin’ It Fresh.

To find out more visit theswamprabbitbrewery.com

