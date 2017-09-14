South Korea says North has fired another missile over Japan

FILE - This file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, in North Korea's northwest, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. The strongest U.N. sanctions in a generation may still prove no match for North Korea’s relentless nuclear weapons ambitions. Even in diplomatic triumph, the Trump administration is gambling that it has enough time to test if economic pressure can get Kim Jong Un’s totalitarian government to end its missile advances and atomic weapons tests (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport.

South Korea says the missile flew over Japan.

The North last month used the airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a “meaningful prelude” to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the country’s military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North’s launch.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.