Student uses fake ESPN ID to get into Clemson game

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A Clemson University student denied a ticket to the football game against Auburn used ESPN to watch the game — by creating a fake identification badge from the broadcaster on Photoshop.

The Anderson Independent Mail reports that the undergraduate’s Saturday stunt comes amid student dissatisfaction with ticket distribution that led to a petition.

The newspaper reports that the college-focused website The Tab obtained pictures showing the student posing with a badge that identified him as “Rocco Refsnyder,” an ESPN operations technician. The badge allowed him to watch the game from the sidelines.

The student and ESPN both declined to comment to the Independent Mail.

Clemson Assistant Athletic Director Joe Galbraith says the badge looked nothing like an official credential, and the university is ensuring security and field personnel are aware.

