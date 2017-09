TRAVELERS REST, SC (WSPA) – A teen girl was shot at Brookside Pointe Apartments, according to Travelers Rest Police.

Police say the call came in around 3:5 p.m. on Thursday.

They found a teen girl with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was alert and responsive, according to police.

She told officers the shot came from an unidentified black car that drove past the apartment complex.

She was taken to the hospital and her condition is unknown.