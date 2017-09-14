Trump denies deal with Dems on young immigrants

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this Sept. 12, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration is poised to extend sanctions relief to Iran under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal even as the White House seeks ways to find the Islamic republic is not complying with the agreement. Administration officials say President Donald Trump is likely to extend sanctions waivers first issued by the Obama administration by a Sept. 14, deadline. However, they say Trump remains determined to “decertify” Iranian compliance by an October deadline. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Donald Trump is denying assertions by the two top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security without the wall he has coveted.

RELATED: Democrats say they have deal with Trump on young immigrants

Trump sent out a series of tweets before daybreak Thursday taking issue with characterizations by Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of talks the group at a White House dinner Wednesday evening.

Schumer and Pelosi said they’d reached an agreement to restore the so-called DACA program in exchange for some additional security enhancements to ward off illegal immigration. But Trump said in a tweet: “No deal was made last night on DACA.”

“Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” the president said.

 

 