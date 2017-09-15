2 men arrested on child porn & prostitution charges, including 911 dispatcher

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people, including a 911 dispatcher and unpaid reserve deputy in Cherokee County, have been arrested and charged with numerous child sex crimes after an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

According to warrants, Brandon Dead Mullinax distributed multiple child pornography photos on Facebook. The warrants also say he sent sexually explicit photos of his genitals to a minor.

Mullinax and Alex Michael McAbee are also accused of trying to encourage a minor to participate in prostitution, even negotiating a price over Facebook messages, before agreeing to pay for sex, according to warrants.

25-year-old Mullinax is charged with three counts of second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two counts of first degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor, Participation in the Prostitution of a Minor, third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor.

22-year-old McAbee is charged with two counts of second degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Promoting the Prostitution of a Minor, and Participation in the Prostitution of a Minor.

According to Sheriff Steve Mueller, Mullinax was a 911 dispatcher and was part of the unpaid reserve program in Cherokee County. The Sheriff says Mullinax was suspended in the first week of February after allegations about his conduct surfaced. SLED was then requested to investigate.

Mullinax and McAbee are being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center. Mullinax was denied bond.