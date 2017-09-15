Anderson Co. carjacking suspect captured in GA

Related Coverage Help find carjacking suspect in Anderson Co.

ROYSTON, GA (WSPA) – A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in Anderson County was captured in Royston, Georgia.

Royston Police say they, along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Jerry Lee Spence after receiving a tip.

Spence was wanted in connection with a carjacking on the afternoon of September 3.

Spence was a passenger in the victim’s car when he pepper sprayed the driver in the face and kicked him out of the driver’s seat, according to the incident report.

Spence is being held in Franklin County awaiting extradition to Anderson County.