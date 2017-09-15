Anderson Co. deputy arrested in Liberty

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested an Anderson Co. deputy in connections with a domestic disturbance, according to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’ Office.

They say Kevin McAlister, 36, was arrested at a home in Liberty on Thursday night.

McAlister was off-duty and on leave when the incident happened.

The sheriff’s office says he’s been placed on non-paid, administrative leave.

Charges are pending and he has been taken to the Abbeville Co. Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

SLED is the investigating agency.