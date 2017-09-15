Attempted burglary in Spartanburg ends with would be thief apologizing to his victim

A would be burglar was caught in the act in Spartanburg. And what he did next has people talking.

He apologized, before he left empty handed.

It happened at the home of Terrence McMillian on Bentwood Circle at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

At the time, McMillian was napping in his recliner.

“I was sleeping. And I heard a loud sound. I looked out and he was grabbing onto the rail and kicking the door. Then I came to the door, I said, get out of here, get out of here,” said McMillian.

The would be burglar had kicked one panel of the door, and McMillian didn’t know if he was next.

“I was nervous, I was scared,” said McMillian.

McMillian says the man looked like him, same build same age, but he had never seen him before. And then he heard something he never thought he would.

“He said, ‘My bad, I thought this house was empty.’ And he ran out of the steps and got in his car and he left.”

McMillian didn’t stop there. He came to the end of his driveway with this stick and saw the car swing back through. At that point he said one more time, “get out of here.”

The Sheriff’s office is now looking for a man in his 30s or 40s who drives a burgundy Honda Accord that’s about 10 years old.

McMillian, still a bit shaken.

“I couldn’t really sleep because, all I can hear in my head is that kick,”

But he’s thankful the stranger was more interested in apologizing, than using force to get what he came for.

“It just tells me that he still has a heart. I’m not saying what he done was right, but I forgive him.”