Bear killed after wandering into TN home

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Homeowners in Townsend returned to their house to find a bear inside a bedroom.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says the homeowners were able to close the bear off insider their bedroom and call 9-1-1, but the bear somehow managed to trap itself in an adjacent bathroom. Officers said the bear smashed through a bathroom window and ran into the woods.

TWRA says officers attempted to tranquilize the bear. After it ran into the woods, they said officers euthanized the bear.