CB&I to close pipe fabrication plant in Laurens

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – About 250 workers are expected to lose their jobs when an Upstate plant closes.

A spokesman confirmed CB&I will close its plant in Laurens County for “economic reasons.”

Employees learned of the closing on Friday morning. The plant is expected to close in March 2018.

CB&I provides infrastructure and technology to customers in the energy industry.

In July 2015, GoLaurens.com reported that CB&I acquired the former BF Shaw plant and planned to invest $4.4 million and create 56 jobs.