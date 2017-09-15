CB&I to close pipe fabrication plant in Laurens

WSPA Staff Published:
FILE - In this April 22, 2015, file photo, a job seeker fills out an application during a National Career Fairs job fair in Chicago. The Labor Department said Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016, applications for jobless aid rose 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 284,000. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – About 250 workers are expected to lose their jobs when an Upstate plant closes.

A spokesman confirmed CB&I will close its plant in Laurens County for “economic reasons.”

Employees learned of the closing on Friday morning. The plant is expected to close in March 2018.

CB&I provides infrastructure and technology to customers in the energy industry.

In July 2015, GoLaurens.com reported that CB&I acquired the former BF Shaw plant and planned to invest $4.4 million and create 56 jobs.

 