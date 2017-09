Spartanburg County is giving you a chance to get rid of your old junk around the house.

Friday is the first day of the two-day community clean-up is going on right now.

It is happening at the Spartanburg County Roads and Bridges Camp.

That’s on Gowens Road.

You can bring anything from yard and construction trash to furniture, tires or appliances.

The community clean up is going on until three Friday Sept. 15.

Saturday it is from eight until three.