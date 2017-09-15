Drive-by shooting in Boiling Springs damages home

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in Boiling Springs.

It happened in the 100 block of Kenneth Drive.

A homeowner said he was away on a trip earlier this month when he got a Facebook message from neighbors asking if was OK. According to an report, the neighbors were concerned after hearing several gun shots near their house on Sept. 7.

When he returned home Wednesday, he found damage to his home and a bullet in his kitchen sink.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-596-2222.