Fans Support Greenville Drive

Greenville, SC (WSPA)

The Greenville Drive is set to make history for the franchise as they shoot for the title of South Atlantic League Champions. Tonight they went head to head with” Kannapolis Intimidators.”

Unfortunately the Drive did not pull off a win tonight, but fan excitement is still in the air. For Drive fans a chance at a championship, Drive fan, ” can I get 4 tickets please?”, brings them out to the ballgame.

Drive fan, “it’s a fun place, looks just like Red Sox Stadium” and another fan sings, “take me out to the crowd” as the crowd sings for a great run by the Drive. They look to buy some peanuts and crackerjacks… Another fan picks it up from there, singing, “I don’t care if I never get back”

So it’s root, root, root, for the home team; That’s exactly what Rob Riviera does with his wife, pretty much every time the gates open. One fan agrees saying, ” we came out to see them win a championship ”

Yet another fan continues singing and changing the words to fit his opinion, ” If they don’t win, it’s been rigged”

Fans continue to belt our the tune….”It’s one, two, three strikes you’re out…. at the old ballgame”