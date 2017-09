LAKE BOWEN, SC, (WSPA) – A fisherman got a surprise on Lake Bowen when, instead of reeling in a fish, he reeled in a gun.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

The man said he was fishing at the bottom of Lake Bowen dam and thought he had a catch.

When he reeled in the line there was a black and gray Campus Edge bag with a Highpoint Model C9 handgun inside.

A Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy placed the gun into evidence.