GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville single-A baseball affiliate for the Red Sox organization won the South Atlantic League championship Friday night.

The Drive defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators at Fluor Field 8-3 in game 4 of a best-of-five series.

The Drive won the series 3-1 over the Intimidators after winning the first two games of the series on the road.

This is the first SAL championship for the Drive.