Half of millennials would sit out presidential elections for no student loan debt

(WSPA)–Half of millennials would give up their right to vote in the next two presidential elections if their student loan debt was erased.

Those were the findings of a survey by Credible.com. The website allows people to compare student loan offers.

Credible surveyed 500 people age 18 to 34 in order to find out what millennials would rather deal with in exchange for no more student loan debt.

Along with presidential elections, about 44 percent said would give up ride-sharing services like Uber, and 42 percent said would not travel outside the country for several years.

While many might be willing to forego voting polls and adventures, considerably fewer were willing to give up mobile messaging.

Only 13 percent said they would give up texting for a year to have their debt forgiven.

More than 42 million Americans owe $1.33 trillion in federal student loan debt.