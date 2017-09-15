Help find auto break-in suspects in Buncombe Co.

FAIRVIEW, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe Co. deputies are asking for your help to find suspects in auto break ins in the Fairview area.

The two men broke into the vehicles in the early morning hours of Sept. 15.

The first suspect is wearing light colored jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, barker colored hair and a goatee.

The other suspect was wearing darker colored jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Contact the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Department if you have any information.

Deputies also warn you to not store any valuables in your vehicle and to keep your doors locked at all times.